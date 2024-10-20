iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 666,543 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

