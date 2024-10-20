iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro comprises 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $185,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period.

IAUM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 2,381,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

