iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 503.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. 5,863,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,982,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.