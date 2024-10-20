iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $80,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.