iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 49,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 30,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

