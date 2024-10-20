iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

