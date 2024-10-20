iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $382.82. 791,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,578. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day moving average is $355.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.