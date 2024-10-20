iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Embree Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $333.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

