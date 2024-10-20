J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $175.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

