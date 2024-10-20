J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.