James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286.58 ($16.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($18.14). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,371 ($17.90), with a volume of 7,911 shares traded.

James Latham Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £276.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,287.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other James Latham news, insider David A. Dunmow bought 382 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £5,405.30 ($7,058.37). 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

