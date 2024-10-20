Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.15% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $73.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

