Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,984 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,112,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

