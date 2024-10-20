Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

