Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

