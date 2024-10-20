JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

