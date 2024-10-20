JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 563,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 201,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

