JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.65% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

