JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.9% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

