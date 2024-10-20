Jupiter (JUP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.08 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $142.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.92419811 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 524 active market(s) with $92,874,566.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

