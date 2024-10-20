JUST (JST) Price Up 0.4% This Week

JUST (JST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $295.88 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

