JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 33,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

JZR Gold Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

