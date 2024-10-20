Kava Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Kava has a market capitalization of $409.83 million and $31.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00040980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,679 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

