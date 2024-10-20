Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,850.72

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $5,850.72 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00250397 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
