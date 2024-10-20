KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,508,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

