KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 371,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.14 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

