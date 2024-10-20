KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 24,645 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,645 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,368 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

