KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.