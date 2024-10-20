KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:KVLE Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

