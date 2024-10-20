KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 149 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

