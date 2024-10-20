KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

