KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYFI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $7,291,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,664,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

