KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

