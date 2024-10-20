KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,772 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $206,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,775,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

