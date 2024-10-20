KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

