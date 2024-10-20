KOK Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $354,983.92 and approximately $97,006.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00069391 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $97,208.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

