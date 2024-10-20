Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $564,093.08

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and approximately $564,093.08 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,534,705 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

