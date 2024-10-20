Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $33,820.80 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $33,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,801.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

KTOS stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 138,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

