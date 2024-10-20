Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after buying an additional 633,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

