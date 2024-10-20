Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RSP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

