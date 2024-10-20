Leerink Partners Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $502.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

