Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 5,284 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. 1,333,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,030. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

