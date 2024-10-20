LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LITB opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

