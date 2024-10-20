Logitech International (LOGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logitech International stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $67.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

