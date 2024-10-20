Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 3.2% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 2.49% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CTA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 119,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

