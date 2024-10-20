Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
RSPG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 41,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market cap of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $86.59.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
