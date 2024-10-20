Los Pinos Elisabet De Sells 24,992 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aura Biosciences Trading Up 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $11.74 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AURA. Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
