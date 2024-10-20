Los Pinos Elisabet De Sells 24,992 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $11.74 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AURA. Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

