Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.64. 2,031,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

