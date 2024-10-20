Ltd. Kck Sells 3,123 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,738,984.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Up 1.3 %

NeuroPace stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NeuroPace

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.