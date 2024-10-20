Ltd. Kck Sells 3,318 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,550,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,688,873.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NeuroPace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.