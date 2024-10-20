Ltd. Kck Sells 6,900 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $45,333.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,510,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,206,987.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Up 1.3 %

NeuroPace stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

